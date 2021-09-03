Advertisement

DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk to retire Sept. 10

(WMTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Sep. 3, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the key leaders at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced she’ll retire.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will step down Sept. 10.

Willems Van Dijk was previously the Marathon County Public Health Officer and served on the boards of Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Bridge Community Health Clinic, and as an elected member of the Wausau School District Board of Education.

“Julie’s been an essential part of our state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not an overstatement to say her work and leadership have saved lives,” said Gov. Evers. “Having spent 40 years dedicated to public good and the health and safety of folks in this state, Julie is the embodiment of public service. Her ability to serve with intellect and expertise while being patient, kind, and compassionate is unparalleled, frankly, and it is among the reasons she has earned the respect and admiration of so many. It has been a privilege to work alongside her on a near-daily basis over the past year and a half. I want to thank Julie for her career in public service and her family for their many years of support as well. Julie will be greatly missed, and I wish her all of the best in her retirement.”

Gov. Tony Evers today announced Deb Standridge, who previously served as executive director of the state’s alternate care facility at State Fair Park, will take over the DHS deputy secretary role.

