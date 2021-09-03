COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Decline in new cases, but deaths in double digits again

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin saw a decline in the 7-day average of new coronavirus cases -- the second day-to-day decline in that rolling average in one week, making it only the second day-to-day decline we’ve seen since July 4.

Another 2,018 people were confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19 in the latest report. Tests are confirming an averaging 1,702 cases per day since last week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday. That’s down from Thursday’s average of 1,744 per day. An average 8.0% of all coronavirus tests came back positive in the past week, bring that rolling average down from 8.1% Thursday.

COVID-19 deaths were in the double digits for the fourth day this week. Fourteen deaths were added, and the death toll is 7,652. Brown, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Waushara and Winnebago counties each reported one more death. All 14 deaths occurred in the past 30 days, but the state’s 7-day average holds steady at 8 per day.

The state now reports more than 36,000 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The cumulative tally is 36,067, which is 5.4% of all coronavirus cases. It’s 114 more people in the past day. This marks 5 days in a row with hospitalizations in the triple digits, but remember the 143 reported Monday included hospitals admissions over the weekend, since the state no longer has COVID-19 reports on Saturday and Sunday.

Wisconsin has not had more than 1,000 people hospitalized at one time for COVID-19 since January 13, but the state is close. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 976 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, the latest data available, with 302 of them in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 93 patients, including 18 in ICU. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 90 COVID-19 patients, with 25 in ICU. We’ll get Friday’s numbers later this afternoon, taking deaths and discharges into account along with the number of new admissions.

The state reported as of Wednesday, September 1, 88.8% of the state’s hospital beds were in use, including 91.6% of ICU beds, and 54.9% of hospitals report their ICUs are at their peak capacity. These percentages include patients hospitalized for any reason, not just COVID-19.

Vaccinations

After passing a milestone Thursday with 3 million Wisconsinites getting fully vaccinated, another 5,819 people received their finishing dose, bringing the state to 3,011,444 people completing their vaccination series. That’s 51.7% of the population, if you include children too young to be vaccinated, and 62.3% of the population 18 and older.

So far, 55.1% of state residents, including 66.0% of adults, rolled up their proverbial sleeves to start the vaccination process. Friday, Winnebago County joined Brown, Door, Menominee, Outagamie and Sheboygan counties in reporting half of residents completing their vaccinations. Manitowoc County will likely be next; it’s at 49.3% completing their vaccinations.

Calumet County will very shortly pass 50% of its population getting at least one dose of vaccine; it’s at 49.9% Friday. Keep in mind, these percentages include children who aren’t eligible.

There may be some healthy competition between the 16-17 and 18-24 age groups. Young adults reclaimed the lead after the young upstarts passed them Wednesday in the percentage of their age group getting vaccinated. Young adults still lead in the percentage fully vaccinated, but those numbers are close, too.

Significantly, since Thursday’s report, every age group saw an increase in the percentage completing their vaccination series, and six of the eight age groups saw an increase of two-tenths of a percent.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 43.0% received vaccine (+0.3)/36.2% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 49.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/43.8% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 49.2% received vaccine (+0.3)/44.1% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

25-34: 53.4% received vaccine (+0.3)/48.7% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

35-44: 61.1% received vaccine (+0.2)/56.8% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

45-54: 62.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/59.1% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

55-64: 72.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/69.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 84.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says every case sample it tested so far from the week of August 23 and the week of August 16 was the delta variant. Only a fraction of COVID-19 cases get genetic testing, but sampling tells health officials know which variants are spreading and when new strains appear.

Even with the delta variant causing the same viral load in people with or without the vaccine, health experts say vaccinated people who test positive for the coronavirus are more likely to have mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, but they can still be carriers and spread the virus through water vapor in their breath, which is why vaccinated adults and children are still encouraged to wear masks.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 55.7% (+0.1) 52.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 49.9% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 44.9% (+0.2) 41.9% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 69.9% (+0.2) 66.9% (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 47.8% (+0.1) 44.8% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 45.0% (+0.1) 42.7% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.2% (+0.0) 44.4% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 49.0% (+0.1) 46.0% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 45.2% (+0.2) 42.7% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 52.3% (+0.2) 49.3% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 45.9% (+0.2) 42.9% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 64.7% (+0.4) 55.8% (+1.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 46.5% (+0.1) 44.0% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 55.4% (+0.2) 52.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 41.1% (+0.1) 38.4% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 53.6% (+0.1) 50.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 47.9% (+0.2) 45.1% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 39.2% (+0.1) 37.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 53.2% (+0.2) 50.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 255,351 (53.8%) (+0.1) 240,709 (50.8%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 283,498 (51.6%) (+0.2) 266,860 (48.5%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,205,962 (55.1%) (+0.2) 3,011,444 (51.7%) (+0.1)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)** Note: Michigan has not updated its report as of 3:30 PM Eastern.

Brown – 34,127 cases (+75) (263 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 6,269 cases (+14) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,492 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,815 cases (+33) (179 deaths)

Door – 2,821 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

Florence - 462 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,650 cases (+51) (137 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,080 cases (+4) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,160 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,803 cases (+11) (23 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,063 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,506 cases (+6) (29 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 2,217 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,199 cases (+17) (78 deaths)

Marinette - 4,492 cases (+13) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,976 cases (42 deaths)

Menominee – 846 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,881 cases (+15) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 22,134 cases (+55) (228 deaths)

Shawano – 5,067 cases (+6) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,867 cases (+39) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,356 cases (+11) (126 deaths)

Waushara – 2,363 cases (+8) (38 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 19,738 cases (+52) (206 deaths) (+1)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

