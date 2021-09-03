Businesses voice frustrations of Schofield Avenue name change

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Weston has decided to rename Schofield Avenue to ‘D.C. Everest Boulevard.’ Some business owners said they think the new name won’t make much of a difference. Some of them even said it will be a hassle and a headache to make those changes.

“It’s not a boulevard, it’s just a road,” Central Wisconsin Auto Auction owner, Jeff Ostrowski said.

“It’s like calling Chicago avenue part of Chicago, it’s really just a road name,” Bling It Around owner, Julie Rybacki said.

The name change will cause many of the businesses alike to start making those changes for Jan. 1. “[I have to] contact over four hundred dealers that I have business with, and we have to change all of our letterhead, envelopes, checks, our website,” Ostrowski said.

He explained that he wasn’t necessarily concerned about the money for the changes. “We have truck drivers coming in all the time from across the state. It’s the time and the people we have to contact to change all this.”

Property owners and tenants along Schofield Ave. got a notice about the name change on Aug. 30.

Weston’s Village Administrator, Keith Donner said the change will help clear some confusion. “With the perspective that it will identify with the school district that’s shared by several communities part of this county...In the end, really was viewed to be a village board decision.”

The board’s decision frustrated Ostrowski. “[I’m] not happy that I didn’t get asked, or none of us business people had an opinion.”

Donner said the renaming has been talked about for 25 years. “This has been discussed since 1996 when the village was first incorporated.”

Rybacki said she’s a little confused about the change. “The Schofield zip code and Weston zip code are still the same and there are businesses along this corridor that are considered Schofield...so for businesses to have to go through this change, there’s a lot involved with that.”

The village said tourism funds will be used to pay for the change, but only for street signs. Businesses and other property owners will have to pay for the changes themselves that they will need to make.

