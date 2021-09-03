Advertisement

Bumble, CEO of Match vow to help those affected by Texas abortion law

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in Texas.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dating app companies based in Texas are reacting to the new abortion law.

Bumble, based in Austin, said it is creating a fund to support the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum.

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is also headquartered in Texas.

Company CEO Shar Dubey said she is also creating a fund to ensure employees and their dependents will be able to get care outside the state.

Match doesn’t usually take a stand on political issues, but Dubey said as a woman in Texas, she couldn’t stay silent.

The new law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It took effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court and federal appeals court did not rule on attempts to block it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

