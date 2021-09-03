Archys’ first day of school

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - As many students eagerly awaited the first day of school, so did Edgar School Districts’ new therapy dog, Archy. He went through vigorous training to become certified so he could join students in the classroom.

High school agriculture teacher Matt Reinders is Archy’s pet parent. He raised Archy to be a friend to all.

“He’s very affectionate, mind mannered and he is just too nice not to share with others,” said Matt Reinders, Edgar High School agriculture teacher.

Reinders was more than happy to share Archy with others. He welcomed teachers to check Archy out for their classes. Wednesday the art students used him as a model for their painting projects. Most importantly, he helped students be more successful at school.

“He can help a student with especially any anxiety they may have towards studying, a test or just being in the classroom and being comfortable with their peers,” said Reinders.

According to high school senior Rakel Mata, Archy brightened up the day.

So far, Archy has done a fantastic job assisting in the classroom.

“Once I started doing work with students Archy settled right in and it was no different than if he was here or not here,” said Reinders.

There were some concerns with bringing him to school. Some wondered about those who are allergic. But, Reinders said students who were extremely allergic to dogs have interacted with him and showed no symptoms because he is a hypoallergenic Bernedoodle. Others were concerned for students who might be afraid. Matt hoped Archy could help with that too.

“If they have an innate fear of an animal this is a great opportunity to help them overcome that because he is a well-trained therapy dog to work with students and just be calm,” said Reinders.

Students can opt-out of interacting with Archy by filling out a form provided by the school. Reinders said he doesn’t think that any students have done that so far.

For more information about Archy and his role in the Edgar School District, visit their Facebook page.

