Advertisement

Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau

Wausau Labor Day parade (FILE)
Wausau Labor Day parade (FILE)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Labor Day parade will be held Monday at 4 p.m. The parade will proceed down 3rd Avenue and end at the Wausau Labor Temple.

The parade begins at West Wausau Avenue and Third Avenue. The Labor Temple is located at 318 S. 3rd Avenue. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

In previous years, more than 1,000 people have attended. The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 Breaking
NEW INFO: One hurt in chemical leak outside of Wausau
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Schofield Avenue sign in Weston
Schofield Avenue in Weston to be renamed in January
Teacher Kristofor Edwards arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.
Wausau 4th grade teacher facing 20 counts of possessing child pornography
Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
UPDATE: Schofield apartment complex garage fire deemed not suspicious

Latest News

Employees find deceased infant outside Milwaukee funeral home
Body of baby found outside Milwaukee funeral home
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Wisconsin extends COVID-19 vaccine $100 reward program
Light showers for the first half of the weekend, with dry and sunny conditions for the second...
First Alert Weather: Cool and light showers over Labor Day Weekend
Stuffed Beef Tenderloin
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Gorgonzola, mushroom and spinach stuffed beef tenderloin