Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Labor Day parade will be held Monday at 4 p.m. The parade will proceed down 3rd Avenue and end at the Wausau Labor Temple.

The parade begins at West Wausau Avenue and Third Avenue. The Labor Temple is located at 318 S. 3rd Avenue. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

In previous years, more than 1,000 people have attended. The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

