WisDOT seeking public input on Wood County construction project

Caution Road Work
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on proposed improvements to WIS 54 between County G and Seneca Road in Wood County.

The proposed improvements include:

County G to Wisconsin River Drive

  • Removing and replacing asphalt
  • Culvert replacement at Ripple Creek
  • Curb ramp replacement

Wisconsin River Drive

  • Removing outside travel and parking lanes in both directions which would narrow the roadway from 48 feet to 32 feet
  • Removing and replacing asphalt
  • Storm sewer modifications
  • Curb and gutter, curb ramp, and beam guard replacement

WIS 54 and Wisconsin River Drive intersection

  • Realignment of the intersection at WIS 54/WIS 73 which would allow eastbound traffic to move freely while traffic northbound Wisconsin River Drive would stop.

Additional right of way is needed for the construction of curb ramps. Real estate acquisition is expected to occur between spring 2022 and fall 2023.

During construction, WIS 54 will remain open to traffic from County G to WIS 73/Port Road. Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and single lane closures with flaggers. WIS 54 and WIS 73 will be closed to thru traffic from Port Road to Seneca Road with a posted detour of WIS 73 and WIS 13. Local access will be allowed with brief roadway and driveway closures.

Members of the public are invited to review the project materials and fill out a comment form on the project’s website.

