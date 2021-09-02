Wausau 4th grade teacher facing 20 counts of possessing child pornography

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors say they’ll charge an elementary school teacher will 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Kristofor Edwards was arrested Aug. 9. He was also placed on leave from his job as a teacher at Maine Elementary School. The Wausau Police Department has found no evidence of any students from the Wausau School District being involved at this point.

During a probable cause hearing on Aug. 10, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Hannah Boeck said Wausau Police were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after four suspected images of child pornography were flagged. Boeck said an email, phone, and IP address for the images were linked to Edwards.

The investigation into alleged misconduct began July 29. Online court records show the charges were filed Wednesday.

Edwards is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

He’s expected to be formally charged on Sept. 7.

