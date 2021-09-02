Timberwolf Suites serves students of Northcentral Technical College

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College is committed to making sure their students have all of the tools to make them successful in their college career. This includes providing housing for students who request it, within steps of any support they might need from the school.

Four years ago NTC opened Timberwolf Suites, a student housing facility that acts as an apartment building for any student who can benefit from living close to campus. COVID-19 put a damper on their occupancy, but now that schools are back in session full time, they are ready to serve the student body once again.

“Yesterday we had a welcome back picnic outside, and the number of residents we saw interacting with staff, with other students shows that connection’s important and that’s what students are looking for. . . especially coming out of the pandemic,” said Director of Student Development Shawn Sullivan.

This kind of resident hall is unique for a technical college. It allows the students to become immersed in their college experience and build a sense of community.

“There’s so much more community now that things are opening back up. We’ve had a lot of students even last night that were hanging out here, watching a movie. They’re just hanging out more in person rather than just going back to their rooms and not really building that community,” said Student Housing Director Rylee Fabre.

For the students it is a home away from home. They find the support both emotionally and scholastically that they may be missing, especially for freshmen who are away from their families for the first time.

“I started out maybe a little over a year ago, and from there it’s been great. You know, great staff members great co-workers, great CAs, really it’s been awesome. It’s like a second family here for me,” said Front Desk Coordinator Alex Berton.

Because of the pandemic they are only about 60 percent full. But the rents are comparable or less than finding an apartment in the greater Wausau area, and include WiFi and utilities.

They also follow CDC and NTC guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocols, to make sure all of their residents are as safe and healthy as possible.

