Tickets on sale now for Danny Gokey concert in Weston

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol finalist and Milwaukee native, Danny Gokey will perform Nov. 4 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston.

Tickets went on sale Thursday. Gokey, a Christian artist, will visit Weston for his “Stand In Faith Tour”. General admission tickets are $22. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

