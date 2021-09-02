Tickets on sale now for Danny Gokey concert in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol finalist and Milwaukee native, Danny Gokey will perform Nov. 4 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston.

Tickets went on sale Thursday. Gokey, a Christian artist, will visit Weston for his “Stand In Faith Tour”. General admission tickets are $22. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

