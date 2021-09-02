Supporting the Military Women’s Memorial as we observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

(WSAW) - This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks – the horrific acts of terrorism that changed America forever. Since that fateful day and the attacks on our nation’s foundations and freedoms, 177 servicewomen have laid down their lives for those very freedoms in far-away combat zones. They left behind families, loved ones, and most importantly, legacies of strength, sacrifice, bravery, and patriotism.

In partnership with PenFed Credit Union, the Military Women’s Memorial will pay tribute to these women – these patriots and heroes – with a 177-mile Remembrance Relay from the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, PA to the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery, September 5-11. As the only historical repository documenting all military women’s service, the Military Women’s Memorial educates and inspires through innovative and interactive exhibitions, world-class collections, and engaging programs and events for all generations. They honor the commitment, contributions and experiences of every woman who serves in, or with, the Armed Forces.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the virtual relay.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.