Advertisement

Schofield Avenue in Weston to be renamed in January

Schofield Avenue sign in Weston
Schofield Avenue sign in Weston(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The five-mile stretch of Schofield Avenue in Weston will be renamed D.C. Everest Boulevard beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The Village of Weston board unanimously approved the name change last month. Schofield Avenue is the main thoroughfare in the village of Weston.

Village Board President Mark Maloney said the tourism dollars will be used to pay for the new signs. He explained changing the road name will help make the boundaries of Weston more obvious. Maloney explained that some businesses in Weston still use Schofield on their signs even though Weston has been a village for 25 years. He said the road name change will also make it easier for first responders and law enforcement.

“We just believe it’s going to not be so confusing. And it’s also not just a name for the village of Weston. It really encompasses our entire school district,” Maloney said.

Maloney said he’s received four or five calls from businesses that are not happy about the change.

Schofield Mayor Kregg Hoehhn said no road name changes will be taking place in Schofield.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
UPDATE: Schofield apartment complex garage fire deemed not suspicious
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
Van Acre logo
New restaurant to open in Rib Mountain hotel this fall

Latest News

Tickets on sale now for Danny Gokey concert in Weston
Besides the rain chances, much cooler temperatures in store for Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Weather: More clouds with showers to end the work week
Clouds rolling in this afternoon, dry. Showers are expected on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Two crossing guards help a student cross Stewart Avenue outside of John Muir Middle School in...
Back to school means back to work for area crossing guards