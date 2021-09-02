Schofield Avenue in Weston to be renamed in January

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The five-mile stretch of Schofield Avenue in Weston will be renamed D.C. Everest Boulevard beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The Village of Weston board unanimously approved the name change last month. Schofield Avenue is the main thoroughfare in the village of Weston.

Village Board President Mark Maloney said the tourism dollars will be used to pay for the new signs. He explained changing the road name will help make the boundaries of Weston more obvious. Maloney explained that some businesses in Weston still use Schofield on their signs even though Weston has been a village for 25 years. He said the road name change will also make it easier for first responders and law enforcement.

“We just believe it’s going to not be so confusing. And it’s also not just a name for the village of Weston. It really encompasses our entire school district,” Maloney said.

Maloney said he’s received four or five calls from businesses that are not happy about the change.

Schofield Mayor Kregg Hoehhn said no road name changes will be taking place in Schofield.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.