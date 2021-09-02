Advertisement

Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog

FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to be used to humans. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A woman was attacked by an 8-foot alligator while walking her dog Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told WTOC a neighbor saw the commotion and tried to help the woman.

When she attempted to pull the woman out of the water, the neighbor realized an alligator was holding onto her.

The neighbor’s husband picked up a shovel, ran into the water and repeatedly hit the alligator until it let go.

SCDNR says the neighbors saved this woman’s life.

The woman walking her dog was taken to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The dog is fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

SCDNR said the alligator has been euthanized. A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to be used to humans.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
UPDATE: Schofield apartment complex garage fire deemed not suspicious
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
Van Acre logo
New restaurant to open in Rib Mountain hotel this fall

Latest News

Tickets on sale now for Danny Gokey concert in Weston
This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
Four people were killed in a small jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
All 4 people aboard small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff
Schofield Avenue sign in Weston
Schofield Avenue in Weston to be renamed in January