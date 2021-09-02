Milwaukee Bucks to host national anthem auditions on Sept. 20

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - – The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting singers and musicians to audition to perform the national anthem at Bucks home games. Open call auditions will be held at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Sept. 20, during three different time slots: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages, however, individuals under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal guardian. Those auditioning must perform the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be performed.

For more information on the Bucks national anthem auditions, visit www.bucks.com/anthem.

