Chairman: Nothing wrong with talking with conservatives

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The chairman of the Department of Natural Resources policy board says he did nothing wrong when he consulted with conservatives about refusing to step down.

Fred Prehn’s term ended in May and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him. But Prehn has refused to step down until the state Senate confirms Naas. Republican leaders have made no moves toward a vote.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that Prehn traded emails with an aide to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, former University of Wisconsin Regent Gerald Whitburn and conservative-leaning lobbyists about his decision.

Prehn said Thursday that he consulted with “friends and acquaintances” and never corresponded with an elected state official.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

