BREAKING NEWS: Hazmat team on scene of incident in Town of Stettin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments and the Hazmat team are on the scene of an incident in the Town of Stettin.

Details are limited, but a Marathon County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher tells NewsChannel 7 that the call came in just before 5:40.

Several area fire departments and the Hazmat team were called.

It’s in the area of Sherman St. and 48th Ave.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.