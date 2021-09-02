Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Hazmat team on scene of incident in Town of Stettin

Details on incident are limited
News 10 Breaking
News 10 Breaking(WILX 2021)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments and the Hazmat team are on the scene of an incident in the Town of Stettin.

Details are limited, but a Marathon County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher tells NewsChannel 7 that the call came in just before 5:40.

Several area fire departments and the Hazmat team were called.

It’s in the area of Sherman St. and 48th Ave.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

