Advertisement

$750K bond set for man charged in grandson’s beating death

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bond has been set at $750,000 cash for a Milwaukee man accused of fatally bludgeoning his 12-year-old grandson whom he accused of stealing his money.

A criminal complaint alleges that 54-year-old Andrez Martina used a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to beat Andre Smith II for up to 90 minutes Sunday. The boy was later pronounced dead at a Milwaukee hospital.

Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death.

His public defender, Stephen Sargent, has not returned a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
UPDATE: Schofield apartment complex garage fire deemed not suspicious
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Van Acre logo
New restaurant to open in Rib Mountain hotel this fall
Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff

Latest News

Two crossing guards help a student cross Stewart Avenue outside of John Muir Middle School in...
Back to school means back to work for area crossing guards
Ch. showers early Saturday. Some sun Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather: More clouds with showers to end the work week
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Generic Coronavirus
3 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Facade of luxury dorm Timberwolf Suites
Timberwolf Suites serves students of Northcentral Technical College