Wisconsin's Chief Medical Officer: We need to be more diligent about masking

(WDBJ7)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Diseases said children remain in a ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19.

During a video call with reporters around the state on Wednesday, Dr. Ryan Westergaard said the state records about 1,700 COVID cases a day, but the slope is still going up.

“There are two things that at this moment in the pandemic really put children in harm’s way. The first is that as you know, as we’ve gotten a good proportion, over half of our state is protected from infection with vaccination, [but] children under 12 are still unvaccinated. They’re not yet eligible for vaccines. The second thing is that the Delta variant spreads from person to person so much more easily than the previous strains than just being in the same room,” Dr. Westergaard said.

“We don’t have vaccinations for children under 12. So we need to do all those other things more diligently. And that really should include universal masking in indoor settings, and that includes all schools in Wisconsin.”

He also urged people to not get complacent when attending Labor Day gatherings.

“So I think we’ve learned enough by now to be able to give really clear and consistent recommendations.”

He explained layer protection of vaccination, masking, and social distancing is the only way to reduce COVID’s spread.

He also explained that while children are at high risk of becoming exposed to the virus, that does not necessarily mean they’re at greater risk for severe infection.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

