Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died

J. Stolp and S. Stolp
J. Stolp and S. Stolp(Marathon County jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 5-year-old girl previously in a medically induced coma due to suspected child abuse has died.

Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schultz said the girl died of her injuries on Aug. 25.

Johnathon Stolp, 40, and Sumitra Stolp, 36, the child’s newly adoptive parents are scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday.

Prosecutors said an investigation began Aug. 15 after the child was brought to an area hospital. Prosecutors said initially Sumitra Stolp said the child fell off the monkey bars. But later said the child threw herself off a slide. Then, Sumitra Stolp said the child was in a chair and rocked backward, falling over. Sumitra Stolp told the investigator she rocked the child until she began to have a seizure.

The doctor that examined the child said she found a BAC and level of acetaminophen not likely to be found in a 5-year-old child. Prosecutors said Jonathan Stolp said the child was having trouble sleeping and was given a Tylenol PM and Nyquil.

A medical expert said the child had trauma to both sides of the head and the injury appears to be non-accidental.

Johnathon Stolp and Sumitra Stolp remain in custody on $75,000 cash bonds.

