Shining a light on supper clubs

River's Bend Supper Club in Howard
River's Bend Supper Club in Howard(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In case you didn’t know, today is “Supper Club Day” in Wisconsin.

To celebrate, two local business owners are on a mission to shine new light on area supper clubs.

They’re using their talents to bring added vibrancy to the iconic establishments.

The recent closure of a local supper club in Green Bay sparked an idea between Matt Budahn and Luke Holschbach.

“We were really sad and shocked when Wally’s Spot closed and there have been other supper clubs that have closed down around the area and so Luke and I got together and thought, I wonder what we could do to help supper clubs so that we didn’t have to see that again, or experience that again for them or anybody in the community,” says Budahn.

As owners of Bay Custom Lighting, Budahn and Holschbach wanted to illuminate Wisconsin’s storied supper club tradition.

So they reached out to River’s Bend Supper Club in Howard, offering an outdoor lighting installation free of charge.

“I’m so excited, you know lighting to me is one of the critical things in this type of business and first impression of a business, and people driving by, it’s an exciting thing to have going on here,” says Steve VandenLangenberg, River’s Bend Supper Club owner.

Just in time for Supper Club Day, River’s Bend now boasts 312 feet of trim lights, connected by WiFi and able to display countless patterns and colors.

“We install this aluminum channel, it’s a two-piece system, the base goes up first and this second piece snaps in with the lights, and then the lights clip in here and all these lights are individually chipped, so they’re all controlled from your phone,” explains Holschbach.

Holschbach and Budahn say every August 31st, they plan to give another supper club the gift of lights.

“I have very fond memories of going to supper clubs with family and friends and it’s not just about having a great meal, but it’s about gathering, it’s about the cocktails and time with friends and time with family. If there’s any little bit of help that we can offer, we’d like to be able to do that,” says Budahn.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

