RIGHT NOW: Garage fire reported at Schofield apartment complex
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews from Riverside and Kronenwetter have been requested to respond to a garage fire at a large apartment complex in Schofield.
The fire is on the 1500 block of Metro Drive. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to dispatch reports, flames are visible.
Assistance has been requested from SAFER, Ringle, Mosinee, Wausau, and the Salvation Army.
This is a developing story.
