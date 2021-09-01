Advertisement

RIGHT NOW: Garage fire reported at Schofield apartment complex

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews from Riverside and Kronenwetter have been requested to respond to a garage fire at a large apartment complex in Schofield.

The fire is on the 1500 block of Metro Drive. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to dispatch reports, flames are visible.

Assistance has been requested from SAFER, Ringle, Mosinee, Wausau, and the Salvation Army.

This is a developing story.

Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?

