REPORT: Packers to play Saints in Jacksonville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sept. 12 Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Reporters Jeff Duncan and Amie Just broke the news Wednesday morning. Kickoff will stay at 3:25 p.m.

BREAKING | The Saints will play the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, multiple sources told the Times-Picayune's @JeffDuncan_.



This story is developing.https://t.co/Lhff2Cgix1 — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 1, 2021

New Orleans is unable to host the game after Hurricane Ida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars play on the road that week.

