REPORT: Packers to play Saints in Jacksonville
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sept. 12 Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Reporters Jeff Duncan and Amie Just broke the news Wednesday morning. Kickoff will stay at 3:25 p.m.
BREAKING | The Saints will play the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, multiple sources told the Times-Picayune's @JeffDuncan_.— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 1, 2021
This story is developing.https://t.co/Lhff2Cgix1
New Orleans is unable to host the game after Hurricane Ida.
The Jacksonville Jaguars play on the road that week.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.