Advertisement

REPORT: Packers to play Saints in Jacksonville

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers(NFL)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sept. 12 Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Reporters Jeff Duncan and Amie Just broke the news Wednesday morning. Kickoff will stay at 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans is unable to host the game after Hurricane Ida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars play on the road that week.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?

Latest News

Prep Highlights 8-31
Local Volleyball & Soccer 8/31/2021
Local Volleyball & Soccer 8/31/2021
Full list of Packers cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
REPORTS: Bakhtiari remains on PUP list, will miss first six weeks of season at least