Prep Highlights 8-31

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a new era for Wausau West Volleyball, with Paul Linzmeyer replacing the retired Cathy Newton, but the Warriors still defend their house at their annual quad. Marathon also takes care of business against Auburndale at the event.

On the pitch, D.C. Everest’s Colin Belton puts on a show, as he scores two goals to power the Evergreens to a 5-0 conference win over Wausau East.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.