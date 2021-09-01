Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
Everest Metro Police seeking photos, videos from Schofield apartment complex garage fire

Latest News

On Sept. 1, 2021, Sen. Tammy Baldwin toured one of two wells contaminated with PFAS in...
Rhinelander hopeful for clean water funding after visit from Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Wausau School District students head back to class with masks optional
Wausau School District students head back to class with masks optional
Garages burned, but no injuries reported at Metro Center Apartments in Schofield
Garages burned, but no injuries reported at fire at Metro Center Apartments in Schofield
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery