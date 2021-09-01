Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Daisy

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Daisy, the guinea pig, was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her cage mate passed away. She is a little timid at first, but friendly and is a looking for a home where she will be loved. Daisy is just over a year old.

For more information about her visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

Pet Project: Meet Daisy
