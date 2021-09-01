Advertisement

Not guilty pleas entered in for new Halderson charges

Prosecutors now allege the 23-year-old killed his mother as well as his father
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Dane County man accused of killing his mother and father stood mute during his arraignment Wednesday morning, leading the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Chandler Halderson appeared in a Dane County courtroom Wednesday morning. He was charged with a second count of first-degree homicide last week in the death of his mother, Krista Halderson.

He is also accused of hiding and mutilating a corpse, as well as providing false information in a missing persons case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later Wednesday evening, court documents updated with a schedule of the 23-year-old’s trial dates. Chandler Halderson’s first motion hearing will take place Oct. 1, jury selection begins on Jan. 3, 2022 and the first day of trial begins Jan. 4, 2022. The trial is set to last 18 days after jury selection is complete.

Prosecutors levied the same charges against the younger Halderson in connection with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, on July 12, seven weeks ago.

Halderson last appeared in court on July 28, where he waived his preliminary hearing for the charges pertaining to his father. At that time, Krista was still considered missing.

He withdrew his demand for a speedy trial Monday, according to court documents.

Officials have still not released the identity of a third portion of remains found on the Halderson couple’s property.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
Everest Metro Police seeking photos, videos from Schofield apartment complex garage fire

Latest News

Survey shows where it's best to start a new small business
Survey shows where the best place is to start a new small business
Generic Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 28 more deaths, nearly 3 million fully vaccinated
Wisconsin's Chief Medical Officer: We need to be more diligent about masking
Granite Peak fall chairlift rides begin Sept. 10