Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate ... with the FDA,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,”

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

The booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer is also seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said last week it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Most Read

Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
Everest Metro Police seeking photos, videos from Schofield apartment complex garage fire

Latest News

Wausau School District students head back to class with masks optional
Wausau School District students head back to class with masks optional
Garages burned, but no injuries reported at Metro Center Apartments in Schofield
Garages burned, but no injuries reported at fire at Metro Center Apartments in Schofield
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis