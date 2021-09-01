Advertisement

Langlade County deer farm tests positive for CWD

(David Kenyon | source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a deer farm in Langlade County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

A positive sample from a 1-year-old doe was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. All 57 deer at the 6-acre farm were already under quarantine after receiving animals from a CWD affected farm. The herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and USDA veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain. Testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

