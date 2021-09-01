Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a man that was involved in an incident at the Wittenberg McDonald’s on Aug. 21.

Investigators said the man was driving a black Dodge Ram 1500 with a tonneau cover. They believe it’s a 2010 or possibly newer.

If you have information regarding the identity of this man, contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.