Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer

Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a man that was involved in an incident at the Wittenberg McDonald’s on Aug. 21.

Investigators said the man was driving a black Dodge Ram 1500 with a tonneau cover. They believe it’s a 2010 or possibly newer.

If you have information regarding the identity of this man, contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111.

