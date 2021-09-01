Granite Peak fall chairlift rides begin Sept. 10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak will offer fall color chairlift rides beginning Friday, Sept. 10. The ride takes 15 minutes round trip.

Rides are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 17. Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, $12 for seniors and 3-5 years is free. The family of four-pack is $40.

Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave. in Wausau.

