Advertisement

Granite Peak fall chairlift rides begin Sept. 10

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak will offer fall color chairlift rides beginning Friday, Sept. 10. The ride takes 15 minutes round trip.

Rides are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 17. Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, $12 for seniors and 3-5 years is free. The family of four-pack is $40.

Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave. in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
Multi-unit garage is total loss at Schofield apartment complex

Latest News

Fire engulfs garages at Metro Center Apartments
Multi-unit garage is total loss at Schofield apartment complex
SPASH is taking extra precautions to avoid COVID-19 upheavals this year
SPASH takes extra precautions for a safer school start
Daisy, the guinea pig, was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her cage...
Pet Project: Meet Daisy
Langlade County deer farm tests positive for CWD