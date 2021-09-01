Advertisement

Grand Theater in Wausau implements mask policy

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Wednesday, masks are required to be worn by everyone over the age of 3 while attending performances at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

In an email to ticket holders, staff explained the health and well-being of the audiences, staff, volunteers, and artists remained its top priority.

“This policy is effective September 1st and will remain active until further notice. We will continually assess the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic and adjust our health and safety protocols according to the recommendations of health officials.” Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

High levels of COVID activity in Marathon County were cited as the reason.

“As patrons know, it is impossible to provide social distancing within The Grand’s seating area. But universal, proper masking can effectively mitigate everyone’s possible exposure to the virus and help ensure a safe experience. We have also upgraded the HVAC system with industrial-grade air purifiers to further protect all who visit our historic theater.”

The Grand Theater had its grand re-opening Aug. 6 with its first live performance since March 2020.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer
Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?

Latest News

Houses sit in flood water across Lumberton. (Source: WMBF News)
Don’t be scared, be prepared for any emergency
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston Police Chief confirms child in abuse case has died
Blood drive planned Thursday in Merrill, 300 prizes available to donors
Deputies seeking public information about driver pictured
Investigators asking for help identifying drive-thru customer