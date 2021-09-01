Grand Theater in Wausau implements mask policy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Wednesday, masks are required to be worn by everyone over the age of 3 while attending performances at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

In an email to ticket holders, staff explained the health and well-being of the audiences, staff, volunteers, and artists remained its top priority.

“This policy is effective September 1st and will remain active until further notice. We will continually assess the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic and adjust our health and safety protocols according to the recommendations of health officials.” Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

High levels of COVID activity in Marathon County were cited as the reason.

“As patrons know, it is impossible to provide social distancing within The Grand’s seating area. But universal, proper masking can effectively mitigate everyone’s possible exposure to the virus and help ensure a safe experience. We have also upgraded the HVAC system with industrial-grade air purifiers to further protect all who visit our historic theater.”

The Grand Theater had its grand re-opening Aug. 6 with its first live performance since March 2020.

