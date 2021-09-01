Grand Rapids town board holds meeting to address flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Rapids town board held a meeting Tuesday night to address some drainage issues facing some residents are experiencing after the weekend storms.

Dozens of people showed up to the meeting to express their concerns. Some stated that they’ve been dealing with this issue for 40 years.

While some were expressing concerns, questions also arose for what could be done now.

Especially with a chance of rain on the way later in the week. “What kind of options can be done to help mitigate the situation and not just ‘we’ll look into it but nothing gets done,’” a Grand Rapids resident said.

There was no clear response to that question. At the end of the meeting, Grand Rapids Townchair Arne Nystrom said, “we need to have an engineer, Mr. Koopman has been on the line here, I think we should have a meeting with him, he knows the area we’ll start the process and we’ll try to get it scheduled as quick as we can.”

Some said they still have at least six pumps in their basements to manage two inches of water, and they said none of it’s been moving out.

Residents said they were frustrated and hope something will happen to help them soon.

