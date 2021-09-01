Advertisement

Don’t be scared, be prepared for any emergency

Houses sit in flood water across Lumberton. (Source: WMBF News)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - September is National Preparedness Month to remind Americans of the importance of being ready in case of disasters and emergencies. In 2020, there was a record 30 named storms, with 13 hurricanes with 12 storms making landfall in the U.S.  This year, Preparedness Month comes with unique challenges as we deal with the country’s reopening from the pandemic, but the nation has already had to deal with serious weather challenges like wildfires, heatwaves, tropical storms, and Hurricanes Ida and Elsa.

Every day there is news coverage of heatwaves, record floods, damaging storms, and tornadoes hitting unusual parts of the nation.  Cheryl Nelson is an instructor and meteorologist for the FEMA National Disaster Preparedness Center. On Sunrise 7, she shared her key steps to recover from any disaster. 

Cheryl’s disaster recovery checklist includes:

Who to callThe importance of choosing a full-service recovery service

Home or businessWhere to look for support from experts

Timely responseWhy a timely response can make a big difference

ExperienceWhat to expect after a disaster and why experience matters

According to ServiceMaster Restore, here are the best ways to prepare for an emergency.

1. Know your risk.

Understand which emergencies and disasters can occur in your area, so that you can begin your preparedness plan. Learn more about hurricanes, tornadoes and floods and the preparedness steps you can take.

2. Assign roles and responsibilities.

Have a family meeting to talk about emergency situations. Give each member of your family a task to do in case disaster strikes. Remember that you may not be together when something happens, so discuss where you can meet or how you’ll contact each other.

3. Create a kit.

Stock up on basic supplies you might need if you were to evacuate your home. Items may include food, water, first aid supplies, medication, batteries, flashlights, blankets and pet supplies. Put these items in a lightweight, waterproof container and place it somewhere that can be easily accessed. Check out the How to Create an Emergency Preparedness Kit article for more details on what you should consider packing.

4. Prep your property.

You can reduce the risk of injury to yourself and damage to your home by preparing your property for a disaster. Recommendations on how to effectively prepare your home will vary based on which risks your area is susceptible to. Check the ServiceMaster Restore blog to find ways you can prepare your home for specific disasters.

5. Practice your plan.

Mock scenarios with your family and even your neighbors can help everyone understand how to prepare for, react to and recover from a disaster with confidence. Find ways you can all work together to keep each other safe.

