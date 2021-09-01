COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 28 more deaths, nearly 3 million fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state Department of Health Services says the 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin increased Wednesday. While the state confirmed 1,968 new cases in the past 24 hours, the rolling average is 1,699 per day, an increase from 1,667 cases per day in Tuesday’s report. An average of 7.7% of COVID-19 tests came back positive during the past 7 days, according to the DHS.

For the second time in nine days, the state reported another 28 people have died from COVID-19. The DHS reported that same figure on August 24. The agency says 8 of those deaths happened in the past 30 days. Of the 28 deaths reported by the state on Wednesday, two were in Brown County, while Fond du Lac, Marinette and Oconto Counties each reported one death from COVID-19.

The state continues to average 8 deaths per day, and the mortality rate continues to hold steady at 1.15% of all cases for a third day. County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article. We’ve noticed a pattern of Tuesday or Wednesday having the largest death counts of a given week since the state stopped updating numbers on weekends three months ago. The only county to not report an increase in either cases or deaths was Menominee County in Wisconsin.

Another 112 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours for the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are currently 944 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 280 in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 84 COVID-19 patients, with 18 of them in ICU. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 79 COVID-19 patients, with 22 in ICU. Monday marked the first time Wisconsin had more than 900 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time since January 16.

Wisconsin’s vaccinating agencies passed 6.1 million “shots in the arm,” on Tuesday, and reported a total of 6,115,437 doses administered since December 13 as of Wednesday. The majority of these were the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which saw 3,426,325 shots administered. It’s followed by the two-dose Moderna vaccine, with 2,434,091 doses. Another 254,000 people received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state continues to inch closer to having 3 million Wisconsinites completing their vaccination series. As of Wednesday, a total of 2,999,364 – which equals 51.5% of the population. That includes the 14% of the population under 12 that’s not eligible for any vaccine. The state says 62.1% of adults are fully vaccinated. The DHS reports 3,189,538 Wisconsinites have received at least one shot, which is 54.8% of the entire population, including 65.7% of adults. With the state averaging 5,082 completing the vaccine series during the past 7 days, the state is expected to pass the 3,000,000 fully vaccinated mark on Thursday.

Kids ages 16 and 17 are now ahead of young adults in the percentage of their age group getting the vaccine: 48.8% of 16- and 17-year-olds and 48.7% of 18- to 24-year-olds received at least one dose. More young adults have completed their vaccination series -- 43.8% to 43.4% -- but some of them had a head start; the 16- and 17-year-olds weren’t eligible for the vaccine until April.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 42.5% received vaccine (+0.4)/35.7% fully vaccinated (+0.4)

16-17: 48.8% received vaccine (+0.3)/43.4% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

18-24: 48.7% received vaccine (+0.2)/43.8% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

25-34: 52.9% received vaccine (+0.2)/48.4% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

35-44: 60.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 62.5% received vaccine (+0.2)/58.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 71.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/68.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 84.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

As we have continued to report, the more contagious and more severe mutation of the coronavirus, the delta variant, is the dominant virus in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says 100% of samples it tested so far from the week of August 16, and 98.53% of samples it tested from COVID-19 cases the week of August 9, were the delta variant. Only a fraction of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases get genetic testing, but sampling tells health officials know which variants are spreading and when new strains appear.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 55.4% (+0.2) 52.1% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 49.6% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 44.6% (+0.2) 41.7% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 69.6% (+0.1) 66.7% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 47.5% (+0.2) 44.6% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 44.9% (+0.1) 42.5% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.2% (+0.1) 44.4% (+0.3) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 48.7% (+0.2) 45.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 45.0% (+0.2) 42.6% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.1% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 45.6% (+0.1) 42.7% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 64.2 (+0.7) 54.4% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 46.2% (+0.1) 43.8% (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 55.1% (+0.1) 52.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 40.8% (+0.1) 38.2% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 53.3% (+0.1) 50.4% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 47.5% (+0.1) 44.8% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 38.9% (+0.1) 36.9% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 52.9% (+0.2) 49.8% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 253,862 (53.5%) (+0.1) 239,604 (50.5%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 281,717 (51.3%) (+0.2) 265,511 (48.3%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,189,538 (54.8%) (+0.1) 2,999,364 (51.5%) (+0.1)

The Wisconsin National Guard and local health departments are offering walk-in vaccination clinics in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties through Thursday, September 2. No appointment, no ID, and no insurance are needed. These clinics offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and some may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- that’s always subject to change based on availability. Children 12 to 17 need to be with a parent or guardian, and they’re only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine; they’ll be eligible for their second dose in 3 weeks and are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that.

WEDNESDAYS - Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department, W7740 Pine St., Bovina, 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

THURSDAYS - New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silver Moon Ln., 9:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

THURSDAYS - Brillion Community Center, 120 Center St., 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

The walk-in vaccine clinic at the Sunnyview Expo Center will open earlier at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. this Wednesday, September 1. Organizers of the clinic say they anticipate more people getting the vaccine due to the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, as well as Governor Tony Evers’ vaccine incentive of $100 Visa gift cards. As previously reported, the gift cards will be available to those who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between August 23 and September 6.

ThedaCare is offering mobile COVID-19 testing locations. All of the sites offer rapid testing, with results usually within 15 minutes, or PCR testing, with results in 24 to 48 hours.

September 1, 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N. Green Bay Rd., Neenah

September 2, 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold) **

Brown – 33,955 cases (+80) (261 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 6,242 cases (+19) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,492 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,747 cases (+23) (179 deaths)

Door – 2,804 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

Florence - 462 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,537 cases (+52) (135 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,066 cases (+6) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,160 cases (+4) ( 24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,783 cases (+8) (23 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,063 cases (+10) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,493 cases (+1) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,205 cases (+5) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,148 cases (+27) (79 deaths)

Marinette - 4,463 cases (+6) (69 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,976 cases (+26) (42 deaths)

Menominee – 843 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,837 cases (+9) (64 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 22,031 cases (+53) (227 deaths)

Shawano – 5,052 cases (+10) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,787 cases (+28) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,320 cases (+14) (126 deaths)

Waushara – 2,349 cases (+7) (37 deaths)

Winnebago – 19,621 cases (+56) (205 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

