Blood drive planned Thursday in Merrill, 300 prizes available to donors

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Park City Credit Union and the Community Blood Center will team up for a blood drive on Thursday in Merrill.

All donors will be entered to win one of more than 300 prizes, including $10 and $15 Kwik Trip gas cards and gifts from the Community Blood Center.

The blood drive is from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park City headquarters in Merrill. It’s located at 501 S. Pine Ridge Ave.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule your donor appointment at: https://donate.communityblood.org/.../drive_schedule/32997

