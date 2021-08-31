Advertisement

Wausau West prepares for rivalry game against D.C. Everest

Wausau West prepares to travel to D.C. Everest for a rivalry game Friday.
Wausau West prepares to travel to D.C. Everest for a rivalry game Friday.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West is preparing for their rivalry game against D.C. Everest on Friday, a game they marked on their calendar at the beginning of camp.

When Wausau East canceled their season, the Warriors lost a crucial in-town rivalry game. They decided to focus their energy on the Evergreens.

“It’s a big rivalry for us,” senior wide receiver Braden Kapitz said. “Wausau East doesn’t have a team this year so it’s going to be a good one. We’re ready to come out, practice hard and bring it to them Friday night.”

The Warriors have been preparing for the game under the phrase “chop trees,”, which stems from the D.C. Everest nickname. They haven’t won a game against the Evergreens since 2016.

“We want it bad. We’ve been working all season for it. Preseason, we were looking forward to this game,” senior center and team captain Sam Kray said.

D.C. Everest will host the game at Stiehm Stadium against Wausau West on Friday at 7 pm.

