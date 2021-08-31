Wausau School District explains COVID mitigation strategies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District has released details of its plan involving covid mitigation strategies for the upcoming school year. The first day for all students is Wednesday.

Notable items include COVID testing for students with COVID symptoms. The test will be provided at no cost to parents. If a student comes to a school’s health office with COVID symptoms, school health staff will contact the family to determine if they wish to have their child tested.

“We understand COVID-19 and, specifically, masking policies are polarizing topics all around the world and it’s no different in the Wausau community. Public health is a whole community effort. In fact, a petition that supports universal masking in our schools has been shared with the District.”

The release also stated schools within the district were recently upgraded to the MERV-13 air filtration systems. According to a website that sells that type of filter, it works up to 30 times more effectively and lasts three times longer than ordinary fiberglass filters.

Cleaning will be completed once a day by custodial staff and if there is a positive case of COVID, the space will be cleaned and disinfected. The district will continue to work closely with the Marathon County Health Department. It will notify them of any COVID cases and will support contact tracing efforts.

As the year progresses, possible changes may include expanding physical distancing, cohorting elementary students, and changes to breakfast/lunch locations. The masking practices may also be reviewed by the Board of Education. Currently, masks are a recommendation.

The district will notify parents of children in elementary classrooms of positive cases. Families of secondary students are encouraged to use the district dashboard, which will be on wausauschools.org.

