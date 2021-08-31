Advertisement

UWSP Athletics announces mask policies for fall sports

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point athletics department has announced an updated spectator policy for fall athletics events. 

For indoor events, fans will be required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. At outdoor events, fans will not be required to wear face coverings. The university does recommend for people who aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask and social distance.

All fall sports will allow full capacity seating and they encourage fans to social distance whenever possible.

