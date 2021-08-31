Advertisement

UW System nursing, pharmacy students eligible for tuition credit in fall 2021

UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination...
UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination site help. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin System nursing and pharmacy students will have another opportunity to receive a $500 tuition credit for providing COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, UW System President Tommy Thompson said Tuesday.

“Our nursing and pharmacy students have been part of the solution in helping combat COVID-19 from day one,” Thompson said. “As long as we need them, I am confident they will step up for the people of Wisconsin.”

More than 1,000 nursing and pharmacy students earned the tuition credit and received valuable experience during the 2020-21 academic year by providing vaccinations under a DHS grant. About 200 students have earned the credit over the summer under an extension that concludes Aug. 31. Previously, UW System provided a tuition credit to nursing and health care students who assisted in hospitals, clinics, and other medical provider locations.

The $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

  • Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the fall 2021 semester.
  • Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between September 1 and December 31, 2021.
  • Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a faculty supervisor if not currently licensed.

Interested students should contact their dean’s office. Funding from the state Department of Health Services makes this additional opportunity available for vaccines and boosters administered from September 1 to December 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
Northland Pines Logo. WSAW. 11-7-19.
REPORT: Northland Pines cancels remainder of 2021 football season
Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 29
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Latest News

Merrill mayor declares mask mandate for city facilties
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
REPORTS: Bakhtiari remains on PUP list, will miss first six weeks of season at least
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts...
Packers week 1 matchup with Saints won’t take place in New Orleans
Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Wausau, WI. (2021)
Construction could cause drop-off, pick-up delays at Thomas Jefferson Elementary