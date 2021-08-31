REPORTS: Bakhtiari remains on PUP list, will miss first six weeks of season at least

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In a move that’s not surprising but still somewhat of a gut punch, the Packers will keep All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to begin the season, according to multiple reports.

The move ensures that one of the premiere offensive lineman in the NFL will miss at least the first six weeks of the season as he rehabs from a torn ACL suffered in late December 2020.

The #Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari (knee) on the PUP list into the season, source said, meaning he’ll miss the first six weeks. Tough blow for Green Bay, but this will allow perhaps the game’s best LT the chance to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

In Bakhtiari’s absence, Elgton Jenkins will handle duties at left tackle, where he had a terrific training camp. Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers do know what their starting offensive line will be week 1, but that he wasn’t ready to reveal it yet.

