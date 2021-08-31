Advertisement

REPORTS: Bakhtiari remains on PUP list, will miss first six weeks of season at least

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In a move that’s not surprising but still somewhat of a gut punch, the Packers will keep All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to begin the season, according to multiple reports.

The move ensures that one of the premiere offensive lineman in the NFL will miss at least the first six weeks of the season as he rehabs from a torn ACL suffered in late December 2020.

In Bakhtiari’s absence, Elgton Jenkins will handle duties at left tackle, where he had a terrific training camp. Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers do know what their starting offensive line will be week 1, but that he wasn’t ready to reveal it yet.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
Northland Pines Logo. WSAW. 11-7-19.
REPORT: Northland Pines cancels remainder of 2021 football season
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 29
Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Latest News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts...
Packers week 1 matchup with Saints won’t take place in New Orleans
"Chop Trees" 8/30/2021
"Chop Trees" 8/30/2021
UWSP Athletics announces mask policies for fall sports
Wausau West prepares to travel to D.C. Everest for a rivalry game Friday.
Wausau West prepares for rivalry game against D.C. Everest