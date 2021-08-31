Advertisement

Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point closed due to police investigation

Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 2500 block of Water Street...
Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 2500 block of Water Street while they deal with an ongoing active incident.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is currently working on an ongoing active incident in the 2500 block of Water Street. Police are asking people to take an alternate route if in this area. They are continuing to mitigate the situation.

The location is on Water Street between Francis Street and Mason Street.

Updates will be provided when available.

Police are working with the assistance of Portage County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, Plover Police Department and the Stevens Point EMS.

