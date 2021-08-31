Advertisement

People in Grand Rapids are still cleaning up from weekend storms

A subdivision in Grand Rapids, WI. is cleaning up after heavy rain brought flooding.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend storms brought in heavy rain in the area. People in Grand Rapids saw two inches of rain in their basements, while another saw three feet.

“We got six pumps running right now just to maintain two inches of water in the basement. [I] went 43 hours with no sleep and then I got to get up every hour and a half just to maintain the pumps and put gas in, it’s a battle,” Grand Rapids resident, Brian Rucker said.

Rucker has lived in the town for 18 years. He said he’s had to use the pumps four times since moving in. “It’s disheartening it’s hard to deal with it.”

People said the town has known about the issue. “There’s an old system that was put in back in the mid-70s I’ve been led to believe, that drains part of the water there to keep the homes from flooding,” Grand Rapids Town Chair, Arne Nystrom said.

Meanwhile, the water continued to flow into Rucker’s neighbor’s house while NewsChannel 7 was there.

“At this rate, it may take a week, it’s going to be days. It just seems the city or the township doesn’t want to upgrade the drain system or upgrade it the way it should,” Rucker said.

“We’re going to continue [to] resolve the issue that is there if it can be resolved,” Nystrom said.

The town of Grand Rapids will be holding a meeting tomorrow to talk about the issue at 6 p.m. at the fire department.

