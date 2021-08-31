Advertisement

Packers week 1 matchup with Saints won’t take place in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts...
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints are planning to be away from their home city for the first quarter of the NFL season, meaning their week 1 matchup against the Packers will almost certainly be played at a neutral site.

The Saints are currently practicing at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home of the Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a radio interview earlier Tuesday that he was working with the Saints to possibly provide facilities for them to practice and play games in to start the season. It appears that AT&T Stadium is the likeliest location for the week 1 showdown between the Packers and Saints at the moment.

