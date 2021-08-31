Packers week 1 matchup with Saints won’t take place in New Orleans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints are planning to be away from their home city for the first quarter of the NFL season, meaning their week 1 matchup against the Packers will almost certainly be played at a neutral site.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton told reporters that the team will be away from New Orleans through September as the city recovers from Hurricane Ida. This means the regular-season week 1 Packers-Saints matchup is not expected to be played in New Orleans, as scheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

The Saints are currently practicing at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home of the Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a radio interview earlier Tuesday that he was working with the Saints to possibly provide facilities for them to practice and play games in to start the season. It appears that AT&T Stadium is the likeliest location for the week 1 showdown between the Packers and Saints at the moment.

