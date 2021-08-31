Advertisement

Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City

7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.(WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A crash on County Road P in Junction City closed the road for two hours Monday afternoon.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 4:12 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found one motor vehicle and an Amish buggy involved.

“The Amish buggy had 7 occupants total,” said Lt. Jacob Wills with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. “There was minor injuries inside the Amish buggy.” No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Numerous agencies responded, including the Wisconsin State Patrol. Two helicopters had been called to the scene, but were canceled before they landed.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old was last seen on County Road N in Arpin, WI.
Missing Wood County girl spotted in Madison, may be headed to Utah
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
People rallied at Patriot Metals in Marshfield, WI.
‘Healthcare Freedom Rally’ takes place in Marshfield
Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a house fire on turkey Road in Athens on...
Salvation Army responds after house fire in Athens

Latest News

A subdivision in Grand Rapids, WI. is cleaning up after heavy rain brought flooding.
People in Grand Rapids are still cleaning up from weekend storms
Teachers learned how to become more resilient and cope with stress to help with ease the start...
Teachers at Stevens Point Area High School learn the five stages of resiliency in preparation for the start of the school year
Union Cemetery sign put back in place after being missing over a year
Union Cemetery sign put back in place after being missing over a year
Boy Scout helps out Salvation Army as part of Eagle Scout project
Boy Scout helps out Salvation Army as part of Eagle Scout project