Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A crash on County Road P in Junction City closed the road for two hours Monday afternoon.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 4:12 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found one motor vehicle and an Amish buggy involved.

“The Amish buggy had 7 occupants total,” said Lt. Jacob Wills with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. “There was minor injuries inside the Amish buggy.” No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Numerous agencies responded, including the Wisconsin State Patrol. Two helicopters had been called to the scene, but were canceled before they landed.

