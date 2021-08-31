Merrill mayor declares mask mandate for city facilties

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill will now require face coverings in all city facilities for the next four weeks, citing a steady increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, Mayor Derek Woellner explained in the last month, Lincoln County has seen a very high disease activity level. He says the most recent Lincoln County Health Department COVID-19 update indicates 34% of COVID-19 tests this week came back positive and 18.5% were breakthrough cases.

The mask requirement will last for four weeks, ending September 28.

