Marshfield Library to close Sept. 11-12 for software upgrade

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library will be closed Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12. The library will be migrating to a new grant- funded Integrated Library System starting Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. and will re-open Monday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.

In preparation for this transition, the library will be unable to update library cardholder information or issue new library cards between Sept. 3 and Sept. 12. This will not impact normal borrowing or e-resource access until the data migration begins Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Library cardholders who only use e-resources, including Hoopla, Libby, and Overdrive, and have not verified their address in person at the Library prior to 2020 should do so before September 3rd.

