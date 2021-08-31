Full list of Packers cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers and the rest of the NFL had to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday afternoon. Below you can find the full list of players released.
- DL Abdullah Anderson
- WR Reggie Begelton
- QB Kurt Benkert
- G Ben Braden
- G/T Jacob Capra
- G/T Coy Cronk
- CB Stephen Denmark
- CB Kabion Ento
- CB Rojesterman Farris
- S Innis Gaines
- LB Tipa Galeai
- LB De’Jon Harris
- WR Damon Hazelton
- TE Bronson Kaufusi
- DL Carlo Kemp
- K JJ Molson
- DL Willington Previlon
- LB Delontae Scott
- P JK Scott
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- RB Patrick Taylor
- S Christian Uphoff
- T/G Cole Van Lanen
- LB Ray Wilborn
- RB Dexter Williams
- WR Juwann Winfree
In separate moves, the team placed left tackle David Bakhtiari on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Tight end Jace Sternberger was also placed on the reserve/suspended list
