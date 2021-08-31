Full list of Packers cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers and the rest of the NFL had to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday afternoon. Below you can find the full list of players released.

DL Abdullah Anderson

WR Reggie Begelton

QB Kurt Benkert

G Ben Braden

G/T Jacob Capra

G/T Coy Cronk

CB Stephen Denmark

CB Kabion Ento

CB Rojesterman Farris

S Innis Gaines

LB Tipa Galeai

LB De’Jon Harris

WR Damon Hazelton

TE Bronson Kaufusi

DL Carlo Kemp

K JJ Molson

DL Willington Previlon

LB Delontae Scott

P JK Scott

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

RB Patrick Taylor

S Christian Uphoff

T/G Cole Van Lanen

LB Ray Wilborn

RB Dexter Williams

WR Juwann Winfree

In separate moves, the team placed left tackle David Bakhtiari on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Tight end Jace Sternberger was also placed on the reserve/suspended list

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.