Advertisement

DC Everest teachers feel confident ahead of new school year

Teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track with...
Teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track with learning last year and are ready to start the new year off strong.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday is the start of the school year for many districts across Wisconsin and teachers will have to deal with the education gap left behind by the pandemic. However, teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track and are ready to start the new year off strong.

Riverside Elementary teacher Brook Wendorf said that she thinks last school year was actually more connected.

“I was more intimately working with families than I would have in the brick and mortar because I was in their living room,” she said.

Wendorf has been a teacher for a long time and she said teaching from home had its challenges and rewards.

“Out of any year, that was the strongest family connection that I had,” said Wendorf.

Due to the unique situation, last year brought students their families were more willing to reach out to teachers.

“I want that open communication that I experienced with students and families and parents last year to move with us into this new year,” said Anne Jagodzinski, DC Everest Senior High School Teacher.

DC Everest offered various ways to help their students through the challenges of learning during the pandemic. They had special learning platforms and could schedule one-on-one virtual meetings. But what teachers thought made the most difference was their level of flexibility and willingness to meet students where they were at.

“If I could pull one thing from the pandemic that I wanna make sure that I keep at the core of my teaching this year, it is really looking at the student as an individual and meeting them where they’re to help them move forward, wherever that is,” said Jagodzinski.

Teachers are repaired for the new challenges that the year will bring.

“It’s what makes teaching exciting. Each year is a new year,” said Jagodzinski.

To read more about DC Everest’s COVID-19 re-opening plan, click the link.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
Northland Pines Logo. WSAW. 11-7-19.
REPORT: Northland Pines cancels remainder of 2021 football season
Portion of Water Street in Stevens Point was closed Tuesday as police attempted to arrest a...
Man, 37, arrested after hours-long standoff
Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 29

Latest News

Nursing students who become COVID vaccinators learn valuable experience, get paid
Nursing students who become COVID vaccinators learn valuable experience, get paid
Wausau School District explains COVID mitigation strategies
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 15 more deaths, 6.1 million “shots in the arm”
UW System nursing, pharmacy students eligible for tuition credit in fall 2021
UW System President Tommy Thompson promotes tuition credit program during stop at UWSP