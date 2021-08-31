COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 15 more deaths, 6.1 million “shots in the arm”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state Department of Health Services says the 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin took a dip Tuesday. Despite confirming nearly 2,100 cases in the past 24 hours (2,098), the rolling average is 1,667 cases per day. The DHS changed the previous 7-day average to 1,673 new cases, instead of 1,692, so it’s a meager decline Tuesday. Nevertheless, it’s the first dip in the rolling average we could find since July 4.

An average 8.0% of COVID-19 tests came back positive over the last week. That also is a decline. The DHS revised the rolling average from the previous day, raising it from 8.2% to 8.4%, making this drop of four-tenths of a percent more significant.

Sadly, 15 more lives were lost to COVID-19. The DHS reports all 15 happened in the past 30 days, including a death in Green Lake County and another in Waushara county. The state is still averaging 8 deaths per day, and the mortality rate held steady at 1.15% of all cases. County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article. We’ve noticed a pattern of Tuesday or Wednesday having the largest death counts of a given week since the state stopped updating numbers on weekends three months ago.

Another 144 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours for the disease caused by the coronavirus. As of yesterday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 911 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 293 in intensive care. The last time Wisconsin had more than 900 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time was January 16, when there were also 911 patients, including 212 in intensive care. Wisconsin hasn’t had this many COVID-19 patients in ICU since December 17. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 80 COVID-19 patients, with 19 of them in ICU. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 75 COVID-19 patients, with 21 in ICU. We expect updated numbers taking the new admissions, deaths and discharges into account later this afternoon.

Wisconsin’s vaccinating agencies passed 6.1 million “shots in the arm,” reporting 6,101,712 doses administered since December 13. The majority of these were the two-dose Pfizer vaccine with 3,416,133 shots administered, followed by the two-dose Moderna vaccine, with 2,431,498 doses. About a quarter million people received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state is nearing 3 million Wisconsinites completing their vaccination series. Tuesday it stands at 2,992,674, which is 51.4% of the population. That includes the 14% of the population under 12 that’s not eligible for any vaccine. If you only count adults, 62.0% are fully vaccinated.

That’s out of 3,182,301 Wisconsinites that received at least one shot, which 54.7% of the entire population, or 65.5% of adults.

The DHS reports almost 68,000 doses of vaccines (67,893) were administered last week, the most since the week of June 13. Vaccinators have reported week-to-week increases 7 of the past 8 weeks.

Sixteen- and 17-year-olds are now even with young adults in the percentage of their age group getting the vaccine: 48.5% of 16- and 17-year-olds and 48.5% of 18- to 24-year-olds received at least one dose. That’s 71,521 of the younger teens and 264,911 young adults. More young adults have completed their vaccination series -- 43.6% to 43.1% -- but some of them had a headstart. The 16- and 17-year-olds weren’t eligible for the vaccine until April.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 42.1% received vaccine (+0.2)/35.3% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 48.5% received vaccine (+0.2)/43.1% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 48.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/43.6% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 52.7% received vaccine (+0.4)/48.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 60.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/56.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 62.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/58.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 71.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/68.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 84.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports a 500% increase in the number of children testing positive for COVID-19 in the past month, from 38,000 the week ending July 22 to almost 204,000 the week ending August 26. Children accounted for 22.4% of all COVID-19 cases last week (cumulatively, they make up 14.8% of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic).

As we reported yesterday, the more contagious and more severe mutation of the coronavirus, the delta variant, is the dominant virus in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says 100% of samples it tested so far from the week of August 16, and 98.53% of samples it tested from COVID-19 cases the week of August 9, were the delta variant. Only a fraction of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases get genetic testing, but sampling tells health officials know which variants are spreading and when new strains appear.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 55.2% (+0.1) 52.0% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 49.5% (+0.1) 46.9% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 44.4% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 69.5% (+0.0) 66.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 47.3% (+0.0) 44.4% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 44.8% (+0.1) 42.5% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.1% (+0.0) 44.1% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 48.5% (+0.2) 45.6% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 44.8% (+0.1) 42.5% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.0% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 45.5% (+0.1) 42.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 63.5% (+0.5) 54.2% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 46.1% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 55.0% (+0.1) 51.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 40.7% (+0.1) 38.1% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 53.2% (+0.1) 50.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 47.4% (+0.1) 44.8% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 38.8% (+0.0) 36.8% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 52.7% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 253,166 (53.4%) (+0.1) 238,972 (50.4%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 281,044 (51.1%) (+0.1) 264,915 (48.2%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,182,301 (54.7%) (+0.1) 2,992,674 (51.4%) (+0.1)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold) **

Brown – 33,875 cases (+167) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,223 cases (+24) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,491 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,724 cases (+26) (179 deaths)

Door – 2,793 cases (+5) (30 deaths)

Florence - 462 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,485 cases (+89) (134 deaths)

Forest - 1,060 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,156 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,775 cases (+6) (23 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,053 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,492 cases (+3) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,200 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,121 cases (+50) (79 deaths)

Marinette - 4,457 cases (+2) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,950 cases (42 deaths)

Menominee – 843 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,828 cases (+24) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,978 cases (+60) (227 deaths)

Shawano – 5,042 cases (+22) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,759 cases (+47) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,306 cases (+11) (126 deaths)

Waushara – 2,342 cases (+11) (37 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 19,565 cases (+81) (205 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

