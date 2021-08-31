Advertisement

Construction could cause drop-off, pick-up delays at Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Wausau, WI. (2021)
Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Wausau, WI. (2021)(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District and Thomas Jefferson Elementary are asking parents to be patient during the drop-off and pick-up process at the school as construction continues at North 3rd Avenue in Wausau.

North 3rd Avenue and the intersection with West Randolph Street are closed, meaning parents will need to take Randolph Street from Merrill Avenue and then turn left into the parking lot just past the school. After entering in a single file line, parents will proceed to the back of the parking lot and turn left onto the normal parent pick-up ramp.

The school is asking parents to not park along the yellow curb in front of the school.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City
Northland Pines Logo. WSAW. 11-7-19.
REPORT: Northland Pines cancels remainder of 2021 football season
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 29
Vaccine Team Q & A
VACCINE Q&A: What should vaccinated people do if they’re exposed to COVID-19?
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war