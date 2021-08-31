Construction could cause drop-off, pick-up delays at Thomas Jefferson Elementary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District and Thomas Jefferson Elementary are asking parents to be patient during the drop-off and pick-up process at the school as construction continues at North 3rd Avenue in Wausau.

North 3rd Avenue and the intersection with West Randolph Street are closed, meaning parents will need to take Randolph Street from Merrill Avenue and then turn left into the parking lot just past the school. After entering in a single file line, parents will proceed to the back of the parking lot and turn left onto the normal parent pick-up ramp.

The school is asking parents to not park along the yellow curb in front of the school.

